SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Museums held a pop-up vaccine clinic Sunday.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were administered to local children. low-sensory vaccinations were also available for kids with autism and their neurodevelopmental conditions.
Kids who got the shot received free admission to the museums.
