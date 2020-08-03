SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Museums decided now is the perfect time to open an exhibit on public health history covering how the city has dealt with emergencies from the Spanish Influenza to COVID-19.
Museum leaders created a Hall of Heroes exhibit for the summer featuring superheroes like the Hulk and Wonder Woman. Then they decided to feature some local heroes for the fall.
“The Hall of Heroes downstairs talks about the superheroes in comic strips that are always putting themselves into harm's way to protect everybody, and that’s exactly what our healthcare heroes are doing today,” said Karen Fisk, director of marketing and communication. “They’re putting themselves in harm's way in order to protect everybody, and we wanted to say thank you.”
Fisk said the World Health Organization named 2020 the year of the nurse making this exhibit even more fitting.
She said Baystate Health and Mercy Hospital, both of which sponsored the exhibit, have played a pivotal role in the pandemic, and they have a chance to shine in the exhibit.
“There’s a wall that celebrates the heroes of the pandemic,” she said. “Nurses and doctors and other healthcare workers. Not all superheroes wear capes. As a matter of fact, the healthcare heroes of the pandemic are what we’re celebrating in this.”
From now through January of 2021, people can stop by to learn more about local public health history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.