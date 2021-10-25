SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Science Museum has received a big check. On Monday, Senator Eric Lesser announced that the museum will receive $100,000 in funding.
The money will be used to build an International Space Station exhibit. Museum officials said the exhibit will be a fully immersive representation of the ISS module Destiny and will even include a copy of a real astronaut suit.
Lesser told us he hopes the exhibit will draw in people of all ages.
"We know interest in space is going up. You've got all of these exciting projects happening, you know, bringing people into space again. We want to make sure local kids and local people have access to that information and knowledge too," Lesser explained.
Lesser also hopes the display will attract visitors from all over and help Springfield's tourism industry grow.
