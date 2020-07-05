SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan kicks off tomorrow, loosening the regulations for more businesses who are finally able to open their doors after months of waiting.
The Springfield Museums is one of those businesses in Phase 3, and will officially be opening to the public on Monday, July 13.
The president of the Springfield Museums, Kay Simpson, told Western Mass News that COVID-19 restrictions forced the museum to close for around four months.
She said many employees were working from home during the closure, but are excited to be coming back with new safety precautions in place.
"We have been engaged in a very comprehensive planning process, so when we reopen, our facilities are going to be safe and healthy for visitors who are returning," she said. "We have enhanced cleaning protocols [and have] installed Plexiglas barriers in our welcome center so when people buy tickets. Our admission clerks are going to be behind the Plexiglas."
Simpson also said they installed touch-less credit card machines and social distancing signs around the museum.
While the museum opens next Monday, other businesses in Phase 3 are allowed to reopen tomorrow, include gyms, casinos, and smaller movie theaters.
