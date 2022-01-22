SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Museum goers get to explore real ice age fossils and ancient ice cores at the Springfield Museums’ newest exhibit.
Starting Saturday, the museum will offer a hands-on, multi-sensory exhibit to educate visitors about arctic ecology, the effects of climate change and what we can each do to help. The museum will present a family fun program to celebrate the opening of the exhibit free with museum admission. "Under the Artic" opened Saturday morning at 10.
Western Mass News got in on the action. We spoke with family engagement coordinator Laura Sutter,
who explained what the exhibit has to offer for families who stop by,
“This exhibit is all about the permafrost specifically where it is in Alaska there is a tunnel where you can explore the permafrost the fossils and the microbes and all of the organisms that have been frozen in the permafrost. So, we have a replica here at the museums for kids to experience you can touch your own fossils you can smell what the decaying smell of the permafrost smells like and you can learn about how climate change is melting the permafrost and affecting the people that live on it,” she said.
The exhibit will be open until May first.
