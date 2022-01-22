SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Its been one day since the Hampden District Attorney decided not to file criminal charges in the case of Orlando Taylor III. The released bodycam video shows a Springfield Police officer shooting Taylor after the 23-year-old stabbed him in the face. The president of the NAACP of the greater Springfield area shared his thoughts.
Bishop Talbert Swan told Western Mass New that he would reserve his response to the officer-involved shooting until after the DA’s investigation concluded. In speaking with him, he believes that Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni conducted a fair and transparent investigation.
“This is an unspeakable tragedy. It is the loss of a life of a young black man,” said Swan.
Bishop Talbert Swan, the president of the NAACP of the Greater Springfield area reacting to the conclusion of Hampden District Attorney’s investigation of the officer-involved shooting on Jan. 9. That’s when Orlando Taylor stabbed officer ariel falcon in the face. Then, after fleeing, Taylor is seen charging at police again while holding a knife. Eventually Falcon shot Taylor. We asked Swan directly, based on the police body-cam footage, if he saw what thinks this was an act of racial bias.
“In my mind there is no evidence that racial bias played a role in terms of the response of the officers. the unfortunate events that unfolded that day were the catalyst for the tragic response on that video,” said Swan.
He broke down on how he perceived two Springfield Police officers responded to the scene.
“I believe that the Police were responding to a call that they got from a citizen about a potential attack. And they responded in kind. According to how they've been trained to respond to such incidents,” explained Swan.
He also talked about the time officers had to think on their feet as Taylor had a knife in his hand.
“When you're talking about 49 seconds, that's really not a lot of time to be able to assess a mental health condition and then to make a determination in terms of an alternate way to respond to it,” said Swan.
Swan said he believes that mental health did potentially play a role in the behavior of Taylor. Taylor’s family tells western mass news they firmly believe mental health services failed Orlando.
They said their attorneys will be conducting a thorough look at the body cam footage.
When it comes to mental health and the black community Swan says there is a stigma around it.
“We have to remove the stigma attached. We have to ensure that the gaps are filled, that there's access to mental health services, that our people understand that it's okay to seek services,” said Swan.
Swan also added that he and the NAACP of the greater Springfield area would be the first to call Springfield Police into accountability if he felt otherwise.
We reached out to Springfield Police. They said following Friday night’s statement from Commissioner Clapprood, they released everything they are going to say about the incident.
