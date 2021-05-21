SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The president of the Springfield NAACP chapter is speaking out after viewing disturbing police body camera video out of Louisiana.
The video shows a 2019 interaction where Louisiana State Troopers violently detain and strike a Black man.
The Associated Press only released a few clips from this video, which is more than two years old.
Warning: The video footage is graphic.
Ronald Greene attempted to acquiesce to Lousiana State Trooper’s demands, saying “I’m sorry” and “I’m scared” back in 2019, as seen on police body cam video. The Associated press, which obtained and released these clips, reports Greene, who is Black, crashed his car after a high-speed chase. Officers though, appear to taser him before he can get out of the car.
The AP says Officer punched Greene and tased him again and briefly dragged him by his ankles while he was handcuffed. The AP reports Greene’s family was told initially that he died on impact when the car crashed. Later, Louisiana state police put out a statement saying Greene struggled with troopers and died on the way to the hospital. Springfield’s NAACP President sees it a different way.
“It’s a murder that’s caught on film,” Talbert Swan, president of the Springfield NAACP told Western Mass News.
Talbert Swan told Western Mass News he believes the officers failed to deescalate the situation.
“Being on a high-speed chase frustrated these officers. However, when the chase is over and the suspect is compliant, not combative, not resisting you can’t take out your frustration,” Talbert said.
The video is from a body camera, but because of how long it took to see the light of day, Swan said the technology doesn’t offer enough accountability.
“We don’t feel any safer with body cameras being in existence because of the way that they are being misused. When police officers can turn them off, when police departments can cover up the crime by refusing to release the video footage,” Swan said.
That is one part of the body camera system he wants to see change.
“Something needs to be done in order to regulate the use of body cameras and when this footage is released and how it’s used,” Swan said.
Western Mass News also spoke with a former police officer and current criminal justice professor here in western Mass. who said what he witnessed in this video, was not consistent with his training.
