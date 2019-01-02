SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield announced Wednesday a new position of diversity and inclusion officer for the city.
Mayor Domenic Sarno made the announcement at city hall this afternoon
The Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer will work to make the demographics of the city employees in Springfield reflect the people in the city.
Sarno said Wednesday that Talia Gee would be taking on this new role for the city.
Gee will report to the mayor and work closely with human resources. She was first hired by the city as an attorney.
The position before held by the retiring Dan Hall was called the Equal Opportunity Administrator and has since evolved into this position.
Gee spoke with Western Mass News after the announcement. She said that she’s excited for this new opportunity and wants to work on behalf of the taxpayers.
"I'm looking to get the best for the taxpayers of Springfield and also looking for the demographics of the city workers to reflect the city in which they serve. I'll be advancing the city's diversity and inclusion goals. I'll also be looking at retention, hiring practices, as well as recruitment," Gee explained.
Gee is involved in the Springfield community heavily already. She got her MBA and law degrees from Western New England University and she is on the board of the Boys and Girls Club in the city.
Her new job officially starts January 14.
