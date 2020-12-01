SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man and woman have been arrested as part of an investigation conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Unit.
According to police, Junito Batista and Cheryl Allen were arrested Tuesday morning after police were investigating illegal narcotics activity in the St. James Avenue area.
Narcotics Detective observed a suspect’s parked car on St. James Ave. around 11 a.m. when another car arrived and a person later identified as Batista entered the other car. Police believed a drug transaction was taking place and approached the car.
Batista took off on foot, and during pursuit tossed a gun from his waistband into the bushes. He was taken into custody. Detectives also recovered cocaine, marijuana, and $165.
The occupant of the other vehicle, Allen, 39, of Springfield, was arrested for unlicensed operation of a Motor Vehicle and a Default Warrant.
Batista, 28, Springfield, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the commission of a Felony
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card – Subsequent Offense
- Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug
- Drug Violation near a School/Park
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
Batista was previously convicted on charges related to a shooting on Worthington Street in 2013.
