SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been arrested as part of a firearms investigation conducted by the Springfield Police Department's Narcotics Unit.
According to Springfield police, 19-year-old Tyzjon Gaynor was arrested after detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for his home.
Police say a loaded firearm was found in the basement with an additional loaded magazine.
Gaynor is currently on a GPS ankle monitor for open charges in Springfield District Court.
He is the fourth person arrested with a firearm while wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet since September.
