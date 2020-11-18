SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four Springfield men were arrested on Tuesday night following an investigation into illegal drug activity inside a home on Putnam Circle.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives had been conducting their investigation for several weeks.
On Tuesday, they applied for and were granted a warrant for the home.
While conducting surveillance prior to executing the search warrant, detectives detained 30-year-old Carlos Lebron who had just left the home.
Police say Lebron had 20 bags of heroin on him and was arrested. He is now being charged with possession of a Class A Drug.
Detectives then executed the search warrant and detained five people-- two of whom were eventually released.
The three additional men now facing charges are:
46-year-old Alexander Santiago
- Distribution of a Class A drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B Drug
- Conspiracy to violate drug law
- Default warrant-- possession of a Class E Drug
26-year-old Leynel Oquendo
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B Drug
- Conspiracy to violate drug law
- Arrest warrant-- witness intimidation
- Arrest warrant- larceny over $1200
- Default warrant-- possession of a Class A Drug
37-year-old David Oyola
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B Drug
- Conspiracy to violate drug law
- Possession of a Class B Drug
Police say inside the home they recovered 257 bags of heroin, 29 bags of cocaine, OxyContin and $922 in cash.
