SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 1-181st Infantry Regiment, one of several National Guard units, confirmed a corporal among their ranks passed away following a serious single-vehicle crash in Springfield.
The regiment confirmed the crash occurred on the morning of August 22. Shortly after, CPL Osvaldo Joel Martinez, member of the mortar platoon at the Springfield HHC and who was involved in the crash, passed away the night of Tuesday, September 1.
The regiment continued the statement on Facebook, saying:
"Those who spent any time with him know he was always willing to work hard and be there for his fellow soldiers and family. CPL Martinez was a valuable member of our family, and this loss will be felt across the Battalion."
The Battalion, a military unit, has assigned a courtesy casualty assistance officer to help assist with his family and will later confirm details on a planned memorial and funeral in Martinez's honor.
A GoFundMe page was created by his family, if you would like to donate, you can click here.
