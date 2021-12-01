(WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield native has been awarded one of the most prestigious scholarships in the world.
The Rhodes Trust is an educational charity that supports exceptional students from around the world to study at the University of Oxford in England.
Tawreak Gamble-Eddington attended The MacDuffie School in Granby and went on to obtain his bachelor's degree at Union College. He is one of 32 Rhodes Scholars chosen from a pool of 826 candidates that represent 247 colleges in the United States. He is studying to be a lawyer and is known for his community activism, especially within the Springfield area.
"I’ve been pretty involved in terms of doing campaign work in Springfield...Pretty much all of my work focuses on kind of marginalized communities and how they interact with the state and the ways in which the state can represent or or kind of persecute marginalized communities," Gamble-Eddington said.
Gamble-Eddington is currently pursing his master's degree at Trinity college in Dublin, Ireland. He will begin pursing his second master's degree in philosophy with a concentration in politics at the University of Oxford starting in the fall of 2022.
