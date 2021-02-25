SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, Springfield native and Oscar award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Even though she has made it big, she hasn't forgotten the City of Homes.
From the streets of Springfield to the sidewalk of the iconic Hollywood Boulevard, friends of Carter told Western Mass News they always knew she was destined to be a star.
"This is truly just the next step," said Vanessa Hall, owner of Springfield's Beaute Within Salon & Day Spa.
As an Oscar-winning costume designer for her work in the Black Panther, Carter can now add a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to her list of accomplishments.
Not only is Carter the second costume designer to receive this honor, but she is also the first black female to do so.
"We knew it was there, but the time has come," Hall said. "It takes your breath away."
Hall is a long-time friend and hairdresser of Carter. She told Western Mass News that even though she's made it big, her head and heart have remained in her hometown.
"She’s just Ruthie! She comes home, and it’s all about her family and friends," she noted.
Something Mayor Domenic Sarno agrees with.
"Here is a Hollywood bigwig, totally down to earth. Just a wonderfully talented young lady, and never forgets her Springfield roots," Sarno said. I was just on a Zoom call with Ruth a couple of weeks ago. We’re going to do a neighborhood family project coming up."
Carter also helped Hall's Springfield salon when her doors were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"She has supported my business financially through this pandemic," Hall said. "She’s just being who she is!
Hall told us that Carter is living proof anyone can succeed, no matter where they come from.
"It’s such a solid and inspiring story to tell. You can and will make it and succeed out of the city of Springfield," Sarno added.
"We love you, Ruthie! We’re so happy for you," Hall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.