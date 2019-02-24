SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield native can now add 'Oscar winner' to her list of achievements.
Ruth Carter won the Academy Award for 'Best Costume Design' for her work on the hit film 'Black Panther'.
She's the first black person to ever win this award category.
Such an exciting evening for Ruth and her supporters with a large portion of them right here in Springfield.
They tell us that they could not be more thrilled for Ruth and she made history Sunday night.
"Ruthie had the opportunity to," one Springfield resident tells us. "Recreate and reinvision what Black Panther and Wakanda, the futuristic movie, was going to look like. To know that someone from Springfield had a hand in that, that's huge and major."
A special viewing party was held tonight at the Beaute Within in Springfield as her family and friends watched her take home her Oscar.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno added in a statement on Facebook:
"Big congratulations to Springfield’s own Ruth E. Carter on winning an #Oscar for Best Costume Design for the movie #BlackPanther! We are all so proud of you and we know your mom must be elated. Continued success and God Bless."
During her aware speech, Ruth gave a special shoutout to her 97-year-old mother here in Massachusetts.
