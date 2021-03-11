(WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, Springfield native and famed costume designer Ruth E. Carter appeared on the Tamron Hall show.

Carter is the first and only Black woman to win an Oscar for her costumes and just last month, she got her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming one of only two costume designers ever to have that honor.

Carter created the costumes in movies such as "Black Panther" and "Coming 2 America" and she explained her career hasn't been an easy one.

Hall asked, "To think that a young girl, one of eight kids, a single mom in Massachusetts - Springfield, Massachusetts - could be here today. how do you describe it, Ruth?"

"Well, it's like a fairytale of my long journey and it's a story that I'm proud to be able to share with people today because it took a ot of hard work, ya know. Nothing was handed to me," Carter explained.

Carter said she loves studying history and bringing it to life through her costumes.