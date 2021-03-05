SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local artist is applying his love of music to a special cause.
You might know Springfield native Peter J. Newland from a band that played from the 60s to 80s called FAT. Decades later, he's putting his talent towards honoring healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Send them some love really on the bottom line, but also to share something that you love with them just to give them that moment of distraction as well as that moment of support,” Newland explained.
He created a song called "Lean On Me/Stand By You" and decided he wanted to take things a step further. Two months ago, he started the Thxcrgvr Facebook page.
“The response from the people that we're reaching has really been heartening and just beautiful,” Newland added.
Newland’s longtime friend, Dean Whalen, is a board member for both Mercy and Shriner's Hospitals. His wife is also a nurse, so he knows first-hand how difficult the life of a caregiver can be amid a pandemic. He told Western Mass News what Newland has started is inspiring.
“So Peter's cause and his song comes at a time when I think it’s so timely and I posted a video asking others to do the same because we simply can't say thank you enough,” Whalen explained.
Newland will host a virtual release party of the full song and video within the next couple of weeks.
“I'd love to have thousands of people. I mean what a gift that would be to these people to have thousands of people saying thank you,” Newland noted.
You can click here to post on the page, thank a healthcare worker, and spread the love.
