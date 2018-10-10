SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents in one Springfield neighborhood on edge after a racist message was found on a car abandoned on their street.
Those who live on Davenport Street woke up Tuesday morning to find a car spray painted with graffiti which included the N-word, and all the tires were slashed.
"Never seen anything like this before," said one Springfield resident.
A neighbor who spoke with us but didn't want to go on camera, and asked only to be identified as June, said this incident was personal for her.
"I was upset about how it would affect my kids. I have kids that are adopted that are of different races," said June.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that they were first alerted about the car Tuesday morning and found that it's registered to someone who lives in Pittsfield.
According to police, the owner said she let a friend borrow it, but they have not been able to get in contact with that friend.
Neighbors on Davenport Street said that kids walk up and down the street to get to school and it's disturbing that they have to see something like this.
"I just had to apologize to them and say I'm sorry, you shouldn't have to see something like this," June added.
The car was towed away Wednesday afternoon, but June said the incident has already had an impact on those who saw the graffiti.
"All of us are people, and everybody needs to be treated with respect. Whoever they were targeting, it's not affecting just that person, it's affecting this whole family and this whole neighborhood," June noted.
Springfield Police say there are many unanswered questions at this point as they continue to investigate.
