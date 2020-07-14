SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents in the Atwater Community walk the neighborhood and place Black Lives Matter signs on lawns.
City leaders along with Congressman Richard Neal spoke about the unrest the country has gone through and policing.
Now the goal is to show the Atwater Community supports Black Lives Matter. One neighborhood resident said she already has a sign in her lawn. She came to support the cause.
“There are people who feel Black lives don't matter, and we feel it's very important to say Black lives matter because we feel that they do," resident Sarah Harvey said.
"We didn't come here to protest or anything, we just want to be a part of it,” said Charles Stokes of Black Liberation Alliance for Change. “How does anybody help us if they don't know what we need? We need allies and accomplices. We don't need people taking over our movement. We've had our people murdered in these streets."
He was part of a group that said they were not originally notified about Tuesday’s demonstration and wants to make sure the proper messages are getting across.
Neal was the first on the march to put a sign on his lawn at his house in this neighborhood.
