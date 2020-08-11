fan, heat, cooling center generic

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Approaching hot weather is prompting Springfield officials to open cooling centers.

Here is a list of locations slated to open to help residents beat the heat

(list updated August 10)

SPRINGFIELD

SITE ADDRESS DAY AND HOURS 

Mason Square Library

Community Room

765 State Street

Springfield

Monday, Aug. 10: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kenefick Park

Fitness Center

310 Plainfield Street

Springfield

Monday, Aug. 10: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Forest Park

Conference Room*

(next to admin. bldg)

 Monday, Aug. 10: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Indian Orchard Citizens Council

Myrtle Park

117 Main Street

Indian Orchard

Monday, Aug. 10: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf)

Community Center

1187 ½ Parker Street

Springfield

Monday, Aug. 10: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

South End

Community Center

99 Marble Street

Springfield

Monday, Aug. 10: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*Inform toll booth attendant that you are going to the cooling center.

Springfield officials noted that due to COVID-19 guidelines, the sites will allow for a maximum of 25 people, while social distancing.  In addition, face coverings are required.  Staff at each cooling center will also be asking for names, addresses, phone numbers "in the unlikely event a participant needs to be contacted."

In Northampton, officials have opened a cooling center at the Northampton Senior Center at 67 Conz Street.  That center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Visitors to the Northampton cooling center will be socially distanced from each other once insie and the center will be disinfected throughout the day and overnight.  Residents will also need to wear a mask upon entry, sign a COVID-19 health screening form, and provide contact information.

