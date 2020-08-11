SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Approaching hot weather is prompting Springfield officials to open cooling centers.
Here is a list of locations slated to open to help residents beat the heat
(list updated August 10)
SPRINGFIELD
|SITE
|ADDRESS
|DAY AND HOURS
Mason Square Library
Community Room
765 State Street
Springfield
|Monday, Aug. 10: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Kenefick Park
Fitness Center
310 Plainfield Street
Springfield
|Monday, Aug. 10: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Forest Park
Conference Room*
(next to admin. bldg)
|Monday, Aug. 10: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|Indian Orchard Citizens Council
Myrtle Park
|117 Main Street
Indian Orchard
|Monday, Aug. 10: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf)
Community Center
|1187 ½ Parker Street
Springfield
|Monday, Aug. 10: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
South End
Community Center
|99 Marble Street
Springfield
|Monday, Aug. 10: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
*Inform toll booth attendant that you are going to the cooling center.
Springfield officials noted that due to COVID-19 guidelines, the sites will allow for a maximum of 25 people, while social distancing. In addition, face coverings are required. Staff at each cooling center will also be asking for names, addresses, phone numbers "in the unlikely event a participant needs to be contacted."
In Northampton, officials have opened a cooling center at the Northampton Senior Center at 67 Conz Street. That center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Visitors to the Northampton cooling center will be socially distanced from each other once insie and the center will be disinfected throughout the day and overnight. Residents will also need to wear a mask upon entry, sign a COVID-19 health screening form, and provide contact information.
