SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over the Connecticut border in Hartford, the indoor mask mandate ended on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. We wondered if Springfield could soon be lifting the mask requirement as well.
Cases may be going down, but as far as not wearing a mask indoors before March 1, it seems far-fetched in Springfield.
“We'll make our decision based on public health, medicine, medical, and sciences,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno
Sarno spoke to Western Mass News on Tuesday as the city of Hartford lifted its indoor mask mandate put in place last month. Would Springfield do the same? Sarno told us not yet. Even though COVID-19 cases are on a downward trend.
We decided to take a look at recent numbers in both cities. For the week of January 9, Springfield peaked at 2,773 cases - the highest in a week ever. However, in that same week, Hartford sat at 1,775 cases – 1,000 fewer cases than Springfield. For the week of January 16, Springfield saw 2,371 cases while there were 784 cases in Hartford - a very drastic difference.
Sarno sent us to Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris to get answers on what it would take to lift the indoor mask mandate in Springfield.
“I anticipate that it will stay in place until March 1. If there is any changes, our cases would have decreased drastically and we had two good weeks of cases going down and we have to make sure that’s a sustainable trend,” Caulton-Harris explained.
We wanted to know what the drastic decrease would have to look like. Springfield was already down 1,300 cases last week after peaking the second week of January.
“We have tried to look at as a city three to four weeks of a consistent downward trend before we make decisions about mask mandates, so that's going to be important. Just look at the numbers, look at the trend,” Caulton-Harris added.
