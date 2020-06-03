SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds are rallying in Springfield right now - after marching from Central High School to the police headquarters - calling for an end to police brutality following the death last week of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Earlier, Western Mass News checked in with the Springfield Police Department about what programs are in place for officers to deal with stress, especially as police everywhere are under a microscope following the death of George Floyd.
Police officers are at the forefront of the community and right now they are greatly impacted by coronavirus pandemic, but also public scrutiny.
"Being a police officer is one of the most stressful positions or jobs or careers that anyone could have," said Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Because of what they face every day especially in urban areas like Springfield so when someone performs a hideous act like Minneapolis and alarms all people in law-enforcement together it just raises that stress level
Behind the badge the men and women in blue look for support.
Western Mass News spoke with Walsh about their employee assistance program.
"They can reach out to someone and talk and there a lot of those services available," Walsh said.
Walsh also said a new program called peer to peer counseling is in the works - where officers will be able to turn to each other instead of an outside provider.
"Police officers don’t want to talk to a civilian who is trying to help them because they think they might not understand what they go through. Police officers want to talk to other police officers or retired police officers," Walsh explained.
Walsh told us this peer to peer service will bring together a group of current police officers with retired officers trained appropriately.
"The stress is anything from mental health issues. There’s a high rate of suicide risk with police officers. Eating disorders, alcoholism, drug abuse...whatever it may be. So you try to curb those things before they get out of hand and hopefully will have those resources in house," Walsh noted.
Walsh also said with the current climate they are expediting the start of the peer to peer program for their officers.
