SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield police officer accused of tazing a pregnant woman back in September was arraigned Wednesday morning. The incident was captured on police body-cam video.

Officer Leon Davis pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of assault and battery.

The Hampden District Attorney's office told Western Mass News that on September 29, 2020, Springfield police officers were called to the Tower Square Hotel for a report of a disorderly person. Once police arrived, they tried to enter a room. Inside, there was male and female who had been asked to leave.

Seen in body cam footage released by the D.A.’s office, Davis tries to enter the hotel room, but struggles to get past the door. That is when the officer uses a yellow stun gun and enters the room. A woman is seen on the floor apologizing and pleading with the Springfield officer, who then zapped her again.

Today, Davis was released by a judge on conditions including that he have no direct or indirect contact with the complaining witness.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept 1.

