SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a special honor on Wednesday for a Springfield police officer and his K-9.
The North American Police Dog Association selected Springfield Police K-9 Officer Eric Blair and K-9 'Mr. Warner' for an outstanding service award.
Blair and 'Mr. Warner' were nominated for the annual award for their role in two separate incidents in one night back in November.
Their actions and efforts led to four arrests and the recovery of an illegal firearm and a BB gun.
"It feels great. He's just a great dog. He won this, not me. It was his nose who got this, not me. I couldn't ask for a better partner," Blair explained.
'Mr. Warner' was even able to uncover a suspect's backpack with evidence and illegal firearms inside.
