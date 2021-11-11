The Attorney General's office said they respect the jury's verdict and look forward to continuing their case against the remaining defendants.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A Springfield police officer who was charged in connection with a fight that broke out near Nathan Bill's restaurant in 2015 has been found not guilty.

Darren Nguyen was charged with attempting to cover up the details of an assault by other officers and a civilian on four victims. A jury found Nguyen not guilty in Worcester Superior Court. The Attorney General's office said they respect the jury's verdict and look forward to continuing their case against the remaining defendants.

