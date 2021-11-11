SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A Springfield police officer who was charged in connection with a fight that broke out near Nathan Bill's restaurant in 2015 has been found not guilty.
Darren Nguyen was charged with attempting to cover up the details of an assault by other officers and a civilian on four victims. A jury found Nguyen not guilty in Worcester Superior Court. The Attorney General's office said they respect the jury's verdict and look forward to continuing their case against the remaining defendants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.