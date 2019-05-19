SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield police officer reportedly fired their service pistol out of fear of being struck following a crash early this morning in the city.
Police now reporting that the driver of that vehicle has been arrested.
As this time police are only identifying him as a 24-year-old Holyoke man.
We're told it all started at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when officers allegedly observed a car hitting another vehicle and driving off.
Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Departments tells us, officers tried to pull the car over but the driver, allegedly this Holyoke man, refused to stop.
Walsh says he eventually pulled over between Exits 4 & 5 Eastbound on I-291.
When police approached the car, the Holyoke man allegedly drove in reverse towards an officer, striking one of the cruisers on scene.
"One officer in fear of being struck and pinned against a guardrail fired their service pistol," Walsh says.
That's when the suspect allegedly drove forward hitting another cruiser and another vehicle before his car wouldn't work anymore.
Police subsequently made the arrest and say he faces multiple charges.
Further details about the incident weren't immediately available.
This comes during a busy night for the Springfield Police Department amidst several violent incidents.
