SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is in custody after crashing their dirt bike into a Springfield police officer.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the illegal dirt bike rider "intentionally struck an officer working a road detail on State St." around 9:50 a.m. Thursday.
The officer was taken to Baystate Medical Center and will be okay.
Walsh added that the dirt bike rider is also at Baystate and is in custody.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
Have seen these idiots running red lights and pulling wheelies all the way down the street on their quads and dirt bikes by massmutual. Cops seem to have bene letting it go for some idiotic reason, most likely due to fear of being labeled a racist by our country's medi seeing as it is only hispanic people doing this!
