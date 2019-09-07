Springfield officer injured while apprehending suspect.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield officer was injured after police say he was bit by a suspect that was attempting to elude capture.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 3:45 Friday morning, officers observed two men trespassing in a parking lot on 90 High Street.
When officers approached the two individuals, one of the men in question, later identified as 21-year-old Jerry Martinez of Springfield, ran off.
The other suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Springfield resident Mario Salcedo, remained cooperative with Springfield officers and was taken into custody.
Walsh stated that, as he was running, Martinez threw a bag of, what is believed to be, crack cocaine on the ground near the High Street address.
Officers were able to eventually catch up Martinez as he was trying to hop a fence.
When one of the officers grabbed ahold of the individual in question, Martinez bit the officer, puncturing the official's skin.
A brief struggle then ensued, but officers were able to detain Martinez.
Sometime in the process, we're told that Martinez had thrown an additional bag of, what is believed to be, crack-cocaine over the fence he was attempting to scale.
In total, police were able to seize eighty grams of, what is believed to be, crack cocaine.
Both Martinez and Salcedo were charged with trespassing.
Martinez was also charged with trafficking in a Class B drug (36-99 grams), assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.
Walsh adds that this is not Salcedo's first run in with the law.
Salcedo had been arrested previously on drug distribution charges this past July and assault and battery on a police officer last month.
We're told that this was apart of the police department's continual crackdown on drug activity and quality of life issues in the School Street, Temple Street, and High Street areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.