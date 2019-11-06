Springfield officer jumps into action to help occupant out of burning home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials say the improper disposal of smoking materials is what sparked a fire at a home Wednesday afternoon.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, around 2:30 p.m., crews were called to 45 Farnsworth Street for a report of a structure fire.
As crews were responding, a Springfield Police officer, who was working traffic detail at the time, observed that smoke was emitting from the nearby home, and rushed over to alert the resident of what was transpiring.
In addition to getting the occupant out safely, the officer used a garden hose to help prevent the flames on the rear of the house and the back deck from spreading.
Firefighters arrived shortly after and were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Capt. Tetreault adds that the home sustained approximately $5,000 in damages.
