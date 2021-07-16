SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details in a story Western Mass News has been following this week.
Springfield Police Officer Hector Santiago, who has faced backlash after a social media post this week, retired effective immediately on Thursday.
Police officials told Western Mass News that Santiago had served with the department for 33 years and seven months. They would not say if it was related to the social media post, which included an edited photo depicting a statue of George Floyd aiming a gun at a statue of a pregnant woman.
The post has led to more calls for sensitivity training with the department.
