SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The quick actions of a Springfield Police Officer are being credited with helping save a boy's life.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to a pedestrian versus vehicle crash along the 0-100 block of Kimberly Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators found that a group of kids ran into the street and in front of a moving car. The driver tried to swerve, but hit an 11-year-old boy.
"The boy ended up on the car's roof and then pinned between the car and a trailer that was parked on the side of the road," Walsh explained, adding that the boy suffered a "severe" leg injury.
Officer Patrick Denault was one of the first on-scene and immediately applied a department-issued tourniquet to the boy's wound.
The boy was taken to Baystate Medical Center and underwent surgery for the injury.
"The attending Doctor at Baystate, AMR and the Springfield Fire Department personnel credit Officer Denault for saving the boy's life," Walsh noted.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and has not been cited for any violations.
The incident remains under investigation.
