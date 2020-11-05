SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield police officer is in the hospital after being seriously hurt while responding to a call this morning.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a reported disturbance on the 0-100 block of Fenwick Street around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
When police arrived, they encountered 61-year-old Leon Moultrie of Springfield, who was allegedly acting in a volatile manner.
"Since March, Springfield Police Officers have had at least 20 interactions with Mr. Moultrie for various issues and his behavior has been violently escalating," Walsh explained, adding that officers sent Moultrie several times to the hospital for psychiatric evaluations.
Moultrie was reportedly being sent to the hospital again when police say he began to throw items at officers.
A taser was deployed, but it did not have an effect. "Mr. Moultrie ripped the prongs out of his arm and retreated back into his home," Walsh explained.
An officer then kicked down the door as Moultrie tried to barricade himself inside in an effort to prevent a prolonged event where he could harm himself or others possibly in the home.
"Mr. Moultrie then came through the doorway swinging a hammer and striking a police officer on his head," Walsh said.
Moultrie was tased again and was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital and when medically cleared, he will be arrested on charges including assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Walsh said that the officer, a 25 year veteran of the department, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The officer was visited by Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood this morning and while severe, the injuries are non-life threatening.
“These are the dangerous situations that our brave and dedicated police officers face day in and day out. Even with de-escalation efforts, this is how quickly an incident call can turn violent. Tremendous restraint was shown by our officers. I have wished our injured officer and their family good health, a speedy recovery, and encouragement," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in a statement.
Clapprood added, “Thank god our officer is going to be okay, but this is another example of why you will always have to have police officers respond to mental health or psych calls. It’s flat out dangerous to think you can send unarmed clinicians to these types of calls without any support from police officers. The behavior of the individual involved is often times violent and can cause serious harm or death in an instant."
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
