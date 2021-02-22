SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno sounded off on the judicial system Monday as the police department announces the retirement of Officer Edwin Irizarry
The department said Irizarry was shot twice in the line of duty back on April 14, 2019.
He intervened while two suspects were shooting at each other on State Street.
A Springfield police officer has been shot.
While Irizarry was released from the hospital a few days later, he never returned to active duty.
Sarno said the person who shot the officer was out on probation for previous gun-related charges.
"Taking those shots, he got hit and saved other people's lives. This young officer now, who really wants to come back, is forced to retire because, once again, our court systems let someone go should have been locked up,” Sarno explained.
Irizarry was a Springfield police officer for 14 years.
