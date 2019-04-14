SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield police officer was shot outside the Dunkin' Donuts on State St. overnight. While 1 person has been arrested, police say they are looking for other suspects involved.
Springfield Police Department acting Commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood describes the tense moment outside the Aquarius night club on State St. just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.
"It was a dangerous situation with bullets flying," Clapprood noted.
Kenneth Hernandez, 25, from Springfield has been identified as the suspect arrested in connection with this shooting.
Hernandez has been charged with 2 counts of Firearm Assault to Murder, Carrying a Firearm Without a License, Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Building, 3 counts of Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon ... and police say he could face even more charges.
According to Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, two officers were working detail at the Aquarius Nightclub.
At about 1:50 a.m. they were alerted to a disturbance across the street.
So both the officers went to the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot on State Street to check out the situation and found a man bleeding from the head after allegedly getting hit by a bottle.
A woman then shouted in Spanish as a man approached his car with his hands behind his back.
This man, police say, is Hernandez.
Officers then allegedly saw Hernandez walk to a vehicle and put his hands behind his back. That's when they yelled at him to show his hands.
Clapprood says Hernandez produced a 22 caliber firearm and fired at the officers.
One Officer Edwin Irizarry was shot twice and taken to the hospital by another officer that responded to the scene, but has since been released Sunday evening.
The second officer, who hasn't been identified, took cover behind a vehicle.
Clapprood says not only were the officers getting shot at by the suspect, but there were shots being fired from behind them as well.
Backup soon arrived. Police confirming a cruiser came and picked up Officer Irizarry to transport him to hospital.
He was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment and is expected to recover.
As more police arrived on scene, we're told Hernandez ran behind the Dunkin' Donuts. While he initially fled, officers were able to track him down on Colonial Avenue.
Police say they have recovered the gun that was Hernandez allegedly used to shoot Officer Irizarry. We're told it was in the trash behind Dunkin' Donuts.
Police also found 3 different caliber rounds at the scene.
"So it was quite the gunfight that my officers found themselves in the middle of," Clapprood says.
There was one other victim, police say that was shot and was taken to Baystate by private vehicle. Police say the victim has been cooperating with the investigation.
At this time police are not releasing his identity, but say he is cooperating with investigators.
When our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene Sunday morning we could see crime scene tape up, multiple shell casings on the ground that police were marking outside the fast food coffee shop, as well as a couple of ambulances.
By 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning officers remained on scene investigating as officials held a press conference at police headquarters to update the public on what happened.
At this time the shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.
If you have any information that could help police with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
Western Mass News will continue to cover this developing situation. Get the latest details starting at 6PM on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.