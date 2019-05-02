SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield school resource officer has been suspended amid an investigation into an incident at a city middle school.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on Thursday, acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood suspended Lawrence Pietrucci for five days without pay "due to violating departmental rules and regulations" during the April 22 incident.
We first told you about this incident Monday night. That was right after city leaders were notified about the physical interaction.
Officer Pietrucci was removed from the schools and has been doing administrative work, until today when Clapprood suspended him.
"If something is wrong, whether in a situation with an officer, being unacceptable interaction with a student, then have to speak out on that and take the proper moves on that," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
The investigation continues into Springfield Police Officer Lawrence Pietrucci's actions at Kiley Middle School.
Pietrucci has been part of the Quebec unit for 20 years, but was taken off the team Monday after police said a doctor noticed a bruise on a middle school student and the student told them about their interaction with Pietrucci.
Sarno said he's seen surveillance video of the incident and has one word to describe it.
"Unacceptable. Unacceptable and it takes away from all the good work that the Quebec unit has done. It was unacceptable and be dealt with. Proper authorities are looking into it and we'll go from there," Sarno added.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News they can't comment further on the active investigation. but during a press conference Tuesday, Clapprood said she will be revisiting what role the officers play in the schools.
"We're there for something really bad happening and a physical assertive student, we're there to help you with. We're probably not the answer for somebody that won't get up or move their chair or is having some sort of fit of some sort. It's frustrating to the officers and I'm sure it's frustrating to school administrators, so let me look at how we deal with that," Clapprood explained Tuesday.
The incident at Kiley Middle School has Sarno stressing the importance of getting body cameras.
"So there's no misconception, no confusion on what should have been or what should not have been done," Sarno noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.