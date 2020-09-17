SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City officials are taking steps to boost police accountability and racial equality in Springfield. This announcement is part of an ongoing process after the Federal Department of Justice (DOJ) recommended changes to the Springfield Police Department's use of force procedures.
The city has implemented a new computerized system for complaints waged against officers, body-worn cameras, in addition to diverting more funds to mental health services.
Now, the lawyer for one of the officers initially charged in a use-of-force case is speaking out about these changes.
"What has occurred in the past should not have happened," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
A push for more police accountability follows after the DOJ investigation into the Springfield Police Department. The DOJ's investigation was launched in part by a 2016 incident.
Officer Gregg Bigda of the Narcotics Bureau, accused of beating Latino teens and said "Welcome to the white man’s world.” Bigda was charged in federal court and suspended from the department.
In addition to better record-keeping systems and longer windows of time to begin investigating an officer’s actions, Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said new questions have been added to training exams to root out violent tendencies.
"A couple of new questions have been put into play with the psych exams and that includes 'How do you feel about using excessive force or force on someone?' and 'How you feel about somebody else using that?'" Clapprood explained.
Steven Vigneault, one of the Springfield officers who was charged alongside Bigda, later had his excessive force charges dropped. His attorney, Shawn Allyn, responded to the new changes, saying quote:
“Mr. Vigneault is pleased that the government has begun to use some of the data provided to them as to misconduct engaged in by the Narcotics Unit, including officers drinking on-duty in the station, embellishing search warrant applications, and abusing suspects on drug raids to implement change for the good of the public.”
Clapprrood said they are working to change their use of force policy, but also said they are holding off on the chance that state lawmakers pass a sweeping police reform bill.
Senator Eric Lesser said that's their goal this legislative session.
"The moment demands it, history frankly demands it, the DOJ report made clear that these issues are urgent both in our community here in Springfield, certainly statewide too, so we have to pass reform," Lesser said.
Clapprood told Western Mass News she has a hard time banning choke-holds in life or death situations, but strongly discourages officers from using them.
