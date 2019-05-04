MALDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three Springfield police officers have been honored with a medal of valor.
Three officers are being honored for their role in the arrest of Stewart Weldon.
Back on may 27th of last year, officers Daniel Moynahan and Joseph Levesque attempted to pull over Weldon for a defective tail light.
However, Weldon led the officers on a pursuit, and that's when officer Santiago positioned his car to make it possible to block Weldon in and he was then taken into custody.
They were able to save one of his female kidnap victims, and led detectives to discover three other bodies on Weldon's property.
Bob Sweetland, president of Irish American Police Officers Association tells Western Mass News why its important to recognize these officers tonight.
"The most routine, unexpected calls can turn into one of the biggest calls of your career and that's why when they were nominated, it was not a question to recognize these officers for their work," Sweetland explained.
Sgt. Sean Gannon of the Yarmouth Police Department and Sgt. Michael Chesna of the Weymouth Police Department both of which were killed in the line of duty will also be honored tonight.
