SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --- Over a dozen people have been indicted in connection with a 2015 assault at a Springfield bar and the alleged cover-up after the incident.
A grand jury handed up indictments against the following people in relation to the assault of four alleged victims near Nathan Bills Bar and Restaurant on April 8, 2015:
- Springfield Police Officer Daniel Billingsley, 30, of Springfield
- Springfield Police Officer Anthony Cicero, 29, of Hampden
- Springfield Police Officer Christian Cicero, 28, of Longmeadow
- Springfield Police Officer Igor Basovskiy, 34, of Springfield
- Springfield Police Officer Jameson Williams, 33, of East Longmeadow
- Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz, 54, of Springfield
- Nathan Bills Bar & Restaurant Owner John Sullivan, 34, of Springfield
Those listed above are each facing charges including four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), one count of assault and battery - serious bodily injury, three counts of assault and battery, and one count of conspiracy.
In addition, indictments were also returned on the following people whom prosecutors allege tried to cover up the details of the incident afterward:
- John Sullivan - Misleading a federal agent/investigator
- Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz - Misleading a police officer/investigator
- Springfield Police Officer Darren Nguyen, 40, of Holland - Perjury, misleading a police officer/investigator, and filing a false police report
- Springfield Police Officer Shavonne Lewis, 29, of Springfield - Perjury, misleading a police officer/investigator, and filing a false police report
- Springfield Police Sergeant Louis Bortolussi, 57, of East Longmeadow - Perjury, misleading a police officer/investigator, and filing a false police report
- Springfield Police Officer Derrick Gentry-Mitchell, 29, of Springfield - Perjury, misleading a police officer/investigator/grand jury, and filing a false police report
- Springfield Police Officer James D’Amour, 42, of Hampden - Perjury, misleading a police officer/investigator, and filing a false police report
- Springfield Police Officer John Wajdula, 34, of Springfield - Perjury, misleading a police officer/investigator/federal agent, and filing a false police report
- Former Springfield Police Officer Nathaniel Perez, 27, of West Springfield - Perjury, misleading a police officer/investigator, and filing a false police report
- Springfield Police Officer Melissa Rodriguez, 32, of Springfield - Perjury
- Bar Manager Joseph Sullivan, 42, of Hampden - Perjury and misleading a police officer/federal agent/investigator/grand jury
"The AG’s Office alleges that on April 8, 2015, off-duty Springfield Police Department officers Billingsley, Anthony and Christian Cicero, Basovskiy, Williams, and Diaz and bar owner John Sullivan, physically assaulted four victims after a confrontation at Nathan Bills Bar & Restaurant in Springfield," Healey's office said in a statement.
Those victims had already reportedly left the bar when the defendants found them down the street and allegedly assaulted them. Those victims were allegedly beaten and kicked and suffered significant injuries, some of those permanent.
Healey's office also alleges that following the incident, nine officers, as well as John Sullivan and Joseph Sullivan - who are not related, were part of a cover-up of the incident. .
"John Sullivan allegedly misled the FBI during the course of the investigation, and Diaz gave misleading statements in an interview with the Internal Investigations Unit of the Springfield Police Department. Nguyen, Lewis, Bortolussi, Gentry-Mitchell, D’Amour, Wajdula, Perez, Rodriguez, and Joseph Sullivan all allegedly committed perjury by lying when testifying in front of the Statewide Grand Jury, and many of these defendants also misled authorities and/or filed false police reports during the investigation," Healey's office added in a statement.
Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement:
"Since April of 2015, multiple agencies, including the Springfield Police Department, have investigated what happened with regard to the incident outside of Nathan Bill's. New information provided to a grand jury in Worcester has led to these indictments years later. The indictments will begin to bring some closure to a four year old incident that has damaged the reputation of the Springfield Police Department.
I will move forward with the disciplinary action on each individual involved as soon as the evidence from the grand jury can be made available to the Police Department. In the meantime, each of the officers indicted will be suspended without pay while they have their day in court. In addition, the Retirement Board will be notified of the indictments."
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement:
“Needless to say, this is not a good day for our Springfield Police Department. I am very disappointed and angry – these are very serious charges. Police officers are held to a higher standard and as I have stated before, must wear their badges, not only bravely, but with honor, integrity and professionalism. Acting Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and I will continue our efforts to root out these negative actions by a few, in order to not take away from all the good work the vast majority of our officers do day in and day out for our Springfield community.”
Arraignments for all defendants will be scheduled at later dates.
