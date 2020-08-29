SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 20 Springfield police officers participated in a basketball shootout competition with city teenagers on Saturday.
The goal was to unite law enforcement with inner-city youth.
Western Mass News caught up with the Springfield residents who organized the event. They told us their hopes for inspiring the teens.
"We think it's important that if we can get one of these young men or one of these young ladies to enter into the law enforcement field, that they can have a positive impact and change on the occupation as a whole," said Joe Harris of Springfield.
They told us that each teen participating will get a backpack full of school supplies, their own basketball, a jersey, and a warmup.
Western Mass News also spoke with Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi about the importance of taking part in these events.
"I think that these events 100 percent help with reinstituting trust, respect, and humanity," Cocchi explained.
Cocchi also told us that the Hampden County Sheriff's Department is going to sponsor five paid internships for some of the teens participating in today's event.
