SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department says doctors are crediting several of their officers for saving the life of a stabbing victim.
Police posted to their Facebook page Friday identifying all three policemen as Officer Sian Simpson, Officer Siervo Jimenez, and Officer Dennis Borreo.
At around 2:20 a.m. Friday police were called to a report of a stabbing victim, but when they arrived at the location given they didn't find the victim.
However, Officer Simpson hearing an alarm nearby, followed the sound and tracked it to a house on Shaine Circle.
After gaining entry, we're told Officer Simpson found the stabbing victim inside and immediately began giving first aid.
Shortly thereafter Officer Jimenez and Officer Borreo arrived and also began rendering aid.
The victim was then transported by AMR to the hospital.
Now doctors are giving credit to all 3 of these officers who provided the first aid.
Representative for the Springfield Police Department, Ryan Walsh, tells us the doctors at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield stated the medical care these officers provided "saved the victim's life."
Police are describing this case as a 'domestic violence situation' and say they have made an arrest in connection.
We're told the unidentified suspect was found on Savoy Ave. with the help of a K9 unit. Walsh reports this individual was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.
Further details about the case have not been released.
