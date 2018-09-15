SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than a dozen officers with the Springfield Police Department are being sent to eastern Massachusetts to help following the multiple gas explosions earlier this week.
"We know first hand in Springfield the damage a gas explosion can cause and the resources it takes to recover. Our Police Officers will do whatever is necessary to help our brothers and sisters in Eastern Massachusetts that are dealing with this catastrophe," said Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri
More than 60 homes in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover went up in flames after the gas explosions occurred Thursday evening.
As of Saturday morning 17,000 residents in Massachusetts were without power as a result.
Norwich Public Utilities is reporting on their website that Columbia Gas requested 500 workers and 25 supervisors from other gas companies in the region to assist with shut offs and home inspections.
They will be checking the gas sensor to make sure residents are safe before heading back home.
The Salvation Army in New London departed early this morning to provide food and support as well.
The Red Cross has been helping residents, emergency crews, since this tragedy struck Thursday evening.
Now, local police from western Mass. will join the recovery efforts.
This comes as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno offers support to Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera for any assistance his team or city may need.
Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department say officers will work an evening and overnight shift on Saturday into Sunday. Additionally, Springfield police will continue to provide mutual aid in the coming days if needed.
Many residents in the Merrimack Valley are still waiting to hear when they can go back home.
As eastern Massachusetts begins to recover from these gas explosions, more help is coming...and now Springfield police will be among those assisting the communities in their recovery efforts.
Looking to help?
Click Here to find information about how you can help the Red Cross as they respond to this tragedy in Merrimack Valley.
You can also bring donations to the Salvation Army at 2 locations:
- 132 Merrimack Street, Haverhill, MA
- 10 Munroe Street, Lynn, MA
The Red Cross reports the Lawrence Senior Center is no longer accepting donations due to the high volume already received.
Note, Massachusetts officials are also warning of a scam targeting people seeking to help those displaced by the natural gas explosions and fires.
