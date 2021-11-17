SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield is fighting for public school staff across the city, urging city leaders to award hazard or merit pay to school employees as a ‘thank you’ for their work during the pandemic.
“I think it’s important that everyone is rewarded for the work they’ve done during the pandemic,” said Whitfield. “These individuals... They work with our youth on a daily basis, keeping them safe, making sure they have what they need, and I think they deserve merit pay, hazard pay, whatever you wanna call it, just like some of the employees on the city side.”
The pay would be for all staff in city public schools. The specific amount is still unclear, but could range up to $5,000.
Whitfield told Western Mass News that some city employees have already received merit pay for their work during the pandemic, and school staff should not be excluded.
“I don’t think it should be dragged on for a long time when they see other folks working for the city getting merit and hazard pay,” Whitfield explained. “So, I don’t think it should be a process that’s so long because we already have a process in place that they could maybe mimic.”
She said that the city has $123 million through the American Rescue Plan Act and an additional $27 million in free cash will be coming to Springfield soon.
A meeting is set for Thursday afternoon to discuss the logistics with school district officials, and Whitfield said that the city needs to be fair across the board.
“I just want to encourage the city leadership to do the right thing. The superintendents of the schools got a raise this past year, so if the superintendent deserves a raise, the employees that work under their superintendent also deserve some type of merit pay,” Whitfield said. “I’m not excluding anyone in the leadership roles or below.”
That meeting is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Thursday evening. We reached out to Mayor Sarno and the Springfield Education Association, but are still waiting to hear back.
