SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An emergency news conference was held Thursday at Springfield City Hall regarding the city’s COVID-19 status.
The city is now in the red ‘high-risk’ category on the state’s tracking map for COVID-19 cases.
The biggest takeaway is that the city cannot move forward in the state’s reopening plan, leaving Springfield stuck in Phase 3, Part 1 for the time being.
The city’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris said that means they are recommending that restaurants go back to just six at a table rather than 10 and no bar seating.
Caulton-Harris said the city went from green to red on the map within a month.
Another 51 cases were reported in just three days.
We asked for an update on the contact tracing efforts shared on Monday. Then, Caulton-Harris said they had discovered clusters. Now, they’re zeroing in on events.
“What we know from some limited contact tracing that has been done and cluster information, there were some individuals who came from Florida to the city of Springfield and we have found positive cases, not only in that home which were substantial, but also in neighboring homes that the individuals visited,” Caulton-Harris explained.
Coming up tonight on Western Mass News starting at 4 p.m. on CBS 3, we take a closer look at the zip codes where health officials have seen a large jump in cases in the last three days.
