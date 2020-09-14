SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, Springfield City officials addressed a big decision from last week on Halloween celebrations.
No door-to-door trick-or-treating will be allowed in the city this year.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said they announced the decision to give families enough time to make other arrangements for Halloween in the time of COVID-19.
“We have given guidance for what will and won't be allowed for Halloween. People have to remember we're still feeling and defeating a pandemic right now, so there will be no door-to-door trick-or-treating allowed,” Sarno explained.
City officials are encouraging online parties and contests, along with car parades but door-to-door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating events will are discouraged.
Sarno acknowledged today that it’s an unpopular decision, but said people need to remember the pandemic won’t take the night off.
“Why in the hell would you want to put your child or yourself in harm’s way? It makes no sense whatsoever,” Sarno said.
Ghouls and goblins are the least of Sarno’s concerns on Halloween. He said the decision to stop door-to-door trick or treating this year is to prevent COVID-19 from knocking.
Springfield’s Health and Human Services Commissioner explained the Halloween tradition should be carried out remotely in the form of video parties or car parades.
“We think Halloween is very important to having our children experience joy,” she said.
He said the city is looking at sponsoring safe events too.
“We are working with a couple of entities who are looking to do that,” he said.
If people ignore the order, city officials said the goal isn't to harshly punish families.
“We tried to educate and try to avoid confrontational situations,” he said.
However, he said he’s not afraid to enforce it if parties or events get out of hand.
“If something was to escalate to the point in time where there’s a situation, then working through the health department and if needed the Police Department we will look into that situation,” he said.
This isn’t the first time Halloween has been changed in the city. Sarno said after the 2011 nor’easter, he had to postpone after downed power wires posed a threat.
