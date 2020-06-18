SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield has seen a recent spike in the use of illegal fireworks.
Many residents have called the police and fire departments with complaints of loud noises on a nightly basis.
Springfield city councilors have filed on ordinance change to address the issue. It calls for the fire department to issue a $300 fine and would allow the Springfield Police Department to issue a criminal complaint or make an arrest.
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said these incidents not only cause fire danger, but could also be harmful to mental health.
"There are many veterans in the city who have PTSD. When they hear fireworks go off, it could cause flashbacks and could cause increase stress, anxiety, and mental health issues. The constant use of fireworks also causes problems with pet owners causing anxiety for pets and issues for the home," Calvi noted.
The proposed ordinance will be heard at the next regular city council meeting on July 22.
