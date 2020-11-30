SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city and health officials addressed the recent rise in COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Springfield recorded 165 positive cases this past Wednesday, the highest daily total since the pandemic began.
The city's Health and Human Services Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris, said these results coming back before Thanksgiving may have actually helped prevent anymore spread.
"When I look at that 165, I'm hopeful that there were infections that were prevented because individuals got their positive tests and acted accordingly," Caulton-Harris explained.
Meantime, Springfield health officials are investigating three COVID-19 case clusters in long-term care facilities and two case clusters in congregate care settings.
