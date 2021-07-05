SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Illegal fireworks popped off all weekend long, and some residents tell Western Mass News they are tired of hearing them.
City officials are also looking to get a state bill passed to crack down even more on illegal fireworks.
Western Mass News checked in with the Springfield Fire Department to see how many illegal fireworks calls they got on July 4th.
They say this year, it's not nearly as much as last year. At the same time, people are not happy hearing the booms as late as 1:00 a.m.
“Don't be a knucklehead. Respect our quality of life,” says Springfield City Councilor Victor Davila, in regard to people who continue to set off illegal fireworks.
The Springfield Fire Department says they only received six calls on the Fourth of July regarding illegal fireworks.
According to the Springfield Police department, from April 1st to July 1st, 2021, there were only 264 calls for illegal fireworks -- an average of 3 per day.
Within that date range in 2020, it was 2216 calls -- an average of 24 calls per day.
“The illegal fireworks is something that has been going on close for two years now. I have to say it's a little better than last year,” adds Davila.
“But still a nuisance in the city that we're looking at and we're counting to crack down on."
The way the city is cracking down on it is by giving out $300 fines for those without a fireworks permit, an ordinance they passed last year.
But this year, they’re working on pushing a state bill that will impact those who do not want to pay the fine for setting off illegal fireworks.
Davila says, “Anybody who doesn’t pay the $300 fine after a year they’re subject to have their car towed or booted.”
The goal is to make the city ordinance stronger.
“Just to put some more teeth on the ordinance so people know we are real," states Davila.
That bill is still being worked on in the State House.
