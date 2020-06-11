SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People in Springfield - particularly parents - are starting to get answers about what the summer will look like for outdoor activities.
The City of Springfield has decided not to allow summer camps to go forward and will also keep swimming pools closed, but park officials want to make sure kids can still have a chance to cool off during the summer.
Park officials said it would have been difficult to have summer camps and operate pools under a new normal.
They told Western Mass News that having summer camp during coronavirus with CDC precautions in place just didn’t seem realistic for Forest Park and other places in Springfield.
“They required equal 40 percent capacity. 10 or less in a group," said Springfield's Director of Park Buildings and Recreation Patrick Sullivan.
Sullivan told Western Mass News it was difficult for them to come to this decision and that another concern was how to properly socially distance at city pools while keeping the pool sanitized with different people in and out of the water all day.
“The operations of pools made it very difficult when you consider the disinfectant that has to happen throughout the day in the bathhouse and then in the pool they would like that," Sullivan explained.
But there will be some relief from the heat this summer...
City officials confirmed that 8 different water spray pads will be up and running across the city. The good news is, they have continuous freshwater.
“The mayor is giving us the resources where we’re going to once or twice a day. We will do a disinfecting of the splash pads," Sullivan explained.
Sullivan also said if everyone plays it safe by keeping their distance at the splash pads, residents can have a safe summer and a way to cool off.
