SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris has announced the city's 'Vax Force', which is a COVID-19 vaccine education committee.
The Springfield 'Vax Force' committee will provide credible COVID-19 resources to the residents of Springfield.
The 'Vax Force' will also help to debunk the myths about the vaccine.
Committee members include:
- Helen Caulton-Harris, HHS Commissioner and Committee Chairwoman
- Tom Ashe, Mayor’s Chief of Staff, City of Springfield
- Elsie Sanchez, Chair, Medical Reserve Corp.
- Kathleen Szegda, Ph.D., Public Health Institute of Western MA
- Jeffrey Scavron, M.D., Public Health Council; Brightwood Health Center
- Andrew Balder, M.D., Mason Square Health Center / HSH
- Maria Ligus, CEO, New North Citizens Council
- Jose Claudio, COO, New North Citizens Council
- Sarah McAdoo, M.D., UMass Population Health Capstone Director
- Denise Jordan, Executive Director, Springfield Housing Authority
- Jeanne Clancy, Public Health Council; Nursing Supervisory Springfield Public Schools
- Yemisi Oloruntola-Coates, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Baystate Health
- Melissa Mattison, Pharm.D., Department of Pharmacy Practice, Western New England University
- Wesley Days, Public Health Council; UMass Springfield
- Tracy Chappell, Stone Soul Festival Coordinator
Sarno called the group, "An assembled group of diverse, respected and trusted individuals within our Springfield community to reassure our Springfield residents by utilizing science, medical and public health information on the important role the vaccine will play to keep us all healthy."
The committee will hold bi-weekly meetings via Zoom starting the week of January 11.
