SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A news conference was held Thursday afternoon in Springfield, during which city officials promised to improve their 'use of force' policing after a critical report from the Department of Justice earlier this summer.
The agency's investigation into the Springfield Police Department found instances of excessive force
The report heavily cites the 2016 case against Officer Gregg Bigda, who was accused of beating Latino juveniles.
Prosecutors said Bigda told the juveniles "welcome to the white man’s world."
Bigda was charged in federal court and suspended from the department.
This is something Western Mass News has been following closely. When the report came out earlier this summer, the police commissioner said many steps had already been taken prior to its issuing to improve officer accountability.
Earlier this summer, the DOJ issued a report that found Springfield narcotics officers regularly engaged in excessive use of force, including punching people in the face during arrests.
The agency also found a lax system for reporting and storing information on force incidents.
As of Thursday, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said they have expanded the window of time to launch an excessive force investigation against an officer from 90 to 120 days.
There is now also a streamlined records keeping system in place.
"We changed our injury report forms, making it more thorough. If there's someone who comes in with an injury, we want to know a couple of more things. We want to know how it happened, when it happened, and now, is there body camera video available,” Clapprood explained.
As for changes to use of force, Clapprood said it is difficult to make changes without breaking the standards set by the state.
Clapprood clarified that chokeholds are not banned in the department, but strongly discouraged.
“They are highly discouraged and it would be a last option life or death. I have a hard time banning it and telling you cannot use it during a life and death situation...If you're in a situation where you have to use it or die, you shouldn't have to worry about punishment also,” Clapprood noted.
New questions about use of force are being added to academy questionnaires.
More than 300 Springfield police officers are now using body worn cameras and Clapprood said that footage has been helpful in a dozen cases.
Following the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced he was diverting funds from the police department to mental health services.
New trainings were also announced for the community police hearing board, which makes punishment recommendations for officers accused of excessive force.
